Jewish Agency and ELI partner to protect new immigrant teens

In a significant step toward safeguarding immigrant youth, ELI – The Israel Association for Child Protection has launched a new partnership with the Aliyah and Absorption Unit of the Jewish Agency. This initiative aims to raise awareness about abuse and online threats among new immigrant teenagers, offering them crucial knowledge and tools to protect themselves.

ELI, the only organization in Israel that addresses all forms of child abuse—including sexual, physical, and emotional—has joined forces with the Jewish Agency for the first time. Their collaboration focuses on educating teens in grades 7–11 and living in the Jewish Agency's absorption centers. CEO Eran Zimrin. (Credit: REUVEN KAPUCHINSKI)

Over 400 teenagers will attend a special theatrical performance organized by ELI: "Something of Yours Stayed With Me." This play explores the difficult topics of sexual abuse among peers, harmful use of social media, and online exploitation. The goal is to help teenagers recognize dangerous situations, whether in their personal interactions or online, and encourage them to seek help when needed.

Following the performance, trained staff at the absorption centers will engage the teenagers in discussions to reinforce the lessons from the play further. These staff members have already undergone preparation to facilitate open conversations about abuse and protection, ensuring they can offer ongoing support.

"We place great importance on building resilience and social media coping skills as part of the absorption process for immigrant youth," said Vered Ahihon, Content Manager at the Aliyah and Absorption Unit of the Jewish Agency.

Limmor Greenberg, Director of Education and Prevention at ELI, noted that this partnership is particularly vital for teens still learning Hebrew. "Through this collaboration, we can present life-saving information in a way they understand," she said.

ELI's helpline, 6935, remains open to all and offers professional support to children and their families.