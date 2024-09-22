US warns Israel to avoid escalating to full-scale war with Hezbollah - report

The Biden administration has conveyed a stern warning to Israel amid escalating tensions on the northern border, urging the country not to reach the highest level of military response against Hezbollah, Israeli media reported on Sunday evening.

American officials fear that a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah could draw the United States into a broader conflict. The warning was reported on Sunday evening by KAN News.

According to KAN News, the message from Washington to Israel reflects concerns about the recent security escalation and emphasizes caution.

IDF soldier operating in the Gaza Strip on September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

While the US understands Israel's new tactical approach, often described as "escalate to de-escalate," it cautions Israel not to reach a critical threshold in its responses.

restraint in military responses

American officials reportedly told their Israeli counterparts, "Even when you respond, leave room for a diplomatic solution."

Additionally, a report by Channel 12 News highlighted the ongoing communication between Washington and Jerusalem regarding Israel's military actions against Hezbollah. The US has expressed support for Israeli operations that target Hezbollah’s capabilities, including strikes on rocket launchers, weapons depots, and UAV production facilities near the Lebanese border. However, the US has further warned against actions that could lead to a full-scale conflict.

“The American message emphasizes an understanding of Israel’s need to respond to Hezbollah’s provocations,” Channel 12 News reported, quoting unnamed diplomatic sources. “However, there is a clear call for restraint and caution to avoid a broader confrontation.”