'He just hates women': Smotrich-backed chief rabbi nom. faces controversy over child support policy

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's support for Rabbi Micha Halevi as Ashkenazi chief rabbi stems from Halevi's stance on reducing child support payments for men in divorce cases—a position also advocated by Smotrich’s father-in-law, Judge Uriel Eliyahu, in the rabbinical courts, Walla confirmed through internal discussions it obtained.

"He just hates women," a judge in the Rabbinical Court reportedly said in a private conversation regarding Rabbi Eliyahu. "Every decision he makes that reaches the Rabbinical Court gets delayed."

According to the discussion, the details of which were shared with Walla, Smotrich’s support for Halevi is tied to the latter's position on easing child support obligations for men and intensifying restrictions on women—a stance also taken by Eliyahu.

"The conservative judges oppose this move—they should be aware that if such a rabbi (Eliyahu) is appointed, this is what will happen," said the anonymous judge.

Smotrich’s support for Halevi contrasts with the committee he himself established with rabbis from the religious Zionist community, which decided to support Rabbi Meir Kahana, known for his more moderate approach to child support rulings. The Great Rabbinical Court of Appeals in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

When asked by Walla if Smotrich’s support was linked to Halevi’s views on child support, Halevi responded, "This was not discussed at all."

Judge Uriel Eliyahu, through the spokesperson for the Rabbinical Courts, stated, "We do not respond to private conversations that were secretly recorded."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich provided no response.