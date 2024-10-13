Two in five Israelis know bereaved partner of fallen IDF soldier

Approximately 40% of Israelis know a bereaved partner of a fallen IDF soldier, according to survey data published by the “They Left a Partner Behind” on Sunday.

They Left a Partner Behind stated that the organization works with and advocates for the rights and well-being of the unmarried bereaved partners of fallen IDF soldiers.

Additionally, 8% of Israelis personally know someone who was killed during the war.

The survey further found that the Israeli public was vastly in favor of providing the bereaved with psychiatric aid and official recognition.

Nearly nine in ten, or 89% of survey respondents, reportedly felt that bereaved partners should be provided with psychological treatment. Soldiers comfort each other at the funeral for Max Steinberg, the American lone soldier killed in one of the first days of Operation Protective Edge. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Two-thirds, or 67% of respondents, said that the IDF should provide partners with official notification on the status of their significant others as the military does with family members.

Further, 73% of respondents stated they thought bereaved partners should be able to take time off from work in order to sit shiva and attend memorials and remembrance days without having to use their vacation days.

"Until the establishment of the association 27 years ago, there was no recognition of the non-married partners of fallen IDF soldiers,” They Left a Partner Behind CEO Attorney Adi Alon Scheinberg said.

They Left a Partner Behind saw influx of members over the last year

The organization stated that, while in the past, an average of 12 bereaved partners joined the organization every year, since October 7 of last year, 307 have joined.

"This year, the association's activity has grown in an unprecedented and painful manner, requiring us to raise donations in addition to the budget the association receives," Scheinberg continued. "We will continue to support and accompany the bereaved partners who have received the worst news of all."

According to the organization, the survey, conducted by the Israeli research panel “ipanel” and analyzed by WBN, had a margin of error of ±3.68% and a confidence interval of 95%.

iPanel’s website describes the organization as “Israel’s leading online research panel.”

WBN’s website describes itself as “a boutique PR and strategy consultancy firm specializing in building and delivering political and social campaigns and working alongside clients in the public and political spheres.”