Shas leader Deri knew about illegal funding of Shas party newspaper – report

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri knew already in 2022 that salaries for workers at the party newspaper Haderech were coming illegally from public funds via the Shas education system, KAN News' legal reporter Avishai Grinzeig reported on Sunday.

Grinzeig obtained a letter that was revealed as part of an ongoing criminal investigation against the newspaper and the education system.

Today, it is called Bnei Yosef, but at the time, it was called Maayan Hachinuch Hatorani. The system is a privately run school system but receives full state funding. The letter came days after Grinzeig first reported that Deputy Education Minister Haim Biton had been one of the people who had been criminally investigated.

CEO of Shas Haim Biton poses for a picture at his office in Jerusalem, October 20, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The letter, part of which was published on KAN's website, dated February 7, 2022, laid out how, between July 2020 and February 2021, a teacher in the school system was paid for 19 extra hours per week, and the money was then laundered by a printing company called "Hadfus Hamahir" before ending up with the newspaper.

Deri intervenes amid allegations

The laundered money helped cover some NIS 5,000 out of its monthly expenses of 14,000, the letter showed. According to the letter, then-CEO of the school system, Haim Biton, had approved the payments.

The letter's authenticity could not be independently verified by the Jerusalem Post.

The letter's author wrote that the newspaper had not received all of the funds it had been promised, and the purpose of the letter appeared to be a request from Deri to intervene. Grinzeig published a print screen of an SMS from Deri, in which he suggested that the two sides go to a rabbinical court to solve the matter. According to Grinzeig, the SMS was a response to the letter.

Grinzeig also reported that a "senior official" had been interrogated on Monday at the Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit.