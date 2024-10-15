Adir Kadosh named as police officer killed in terror shooting near Ashdod

Advanced-Staff-Sergeant Major Adir Kadosh was named as the police officer killed in the terror attack near Ashdod on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel said it shared its condolences with Kadosh's family, noting that he had been part of Israel's LGBTQ community.

The association said Kadosh and his partner were supposed to get married next month. Following his wedding, Kadosh was reportedly supposed to begin a commanding officers' course.

The association noted that Kadosh was beloved by his surroundings and carried out his police duties professionally.

President Isaac Herzog mourned the loss of Kadosh in a post on X/Twitter, writing, "The story of Advanced-Staff-Sergeant Major Adir Kadush, who was murdered today by a despicable terrorist on Highway 4, is the story of the heroic police officers I encounter every day across the country.

סיפורו של השוטר רס״מ אדיר קדוש שנרצח היום על ידי מחבל בן עוולה בכביש 4 הוא סיפורם של שוטרים גיבורים שאני פוגש כל יום בכל רחבי הארץ. איבדנו לא מעט מהגיבורים הללו בשנה האחרונה. כמה עצוב שאדיר ובחיר ליבו לא יוכלו לממש את חלומם לבנות בית יחדיו. תנחומיי למשפחתו ולכל אוהביו. יהי זכרו… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 15, 2024

Warrant Officer Adir Kadosh and his partner. (credit: Via Maariv)

"We have lost quite a few of these heroes over the past year. It is heartbreaking that Adir and his beloved will not be able to fulfill their dream of building a home together," Herzog added.

Kadosh had been with the police since 2013, after previously serving in the Border Police during his military service.

He left behind his parents, two brothers, and his partner.

Highway 4 terror attack

Kadosh died from a gunfire wound while being evacuated to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital following a shooting terror attack on Highway 4 near Ashdod. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Eyal Green contributed to this report.