IAF intercepts UAV from East, Hezbollah rocket hits home in northern Israel
Sirens sound in Israel's North and South overnight • IAF intercepts UAV above the Red Sea
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
The IAF intercepted a UAV which had approached Israel from the Red Sea, the IDF confirmed on Thursday morning.
The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory, the military said.
Sirens had previously sounded in the Negev and the area of Arava, with Israeli media reporting that there were fears an aircraft had crossed into Israeli territory. The IDF confirmed that the incident has now ended.
Possible drone infiltration reported in the Negev, southern Israel
An alarm signalling the potential intrusion of a drone was heard in the settlement of Har Hanegev in southern Israel.
Following the IDF spokesman's announcement about a suspicious aerial target detected from the east, alarms were also activated in the Negev Mountains.
Hezbollah rocket slams into home in Kiryat Shmona, no casualties reported
One of several rockets fired by Hezbollah on Wednesday night fell on a civilian home in Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel, Israel Police confirmed on Thursday morning.
No casualties are known, according to Magen David Adom and a later update by Israel Police.
As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at the residence. Israel Police noted that some property was damaged as a result.
This is a developing story.
Netanyahu has approved targets for an attack against Tehran - report
An Israeli source told ABC News on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a list of targets to attack in response to Iran's aerial assault.
The source declined to elaborate on the specific targets or to confirm whether the action would target Iranian military sites.
A timetable for the attacks has not yet been set.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says