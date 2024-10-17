IAF intercepts UAV from East, Hezbollah rocket hits home in northern Israel

(photo credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The IAF intercepted a UAV which had approached Israel from the Red Sea, the IDF confirmed on Thursday morning.

The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory, the military said.

Sirens had previously sounded in the Negev and the area of Arava, with Israeli media reporting that there were fears an aircraft had crossed into Israeli territory. The IDF confirmed that the incident has now ended.