IDF kills Hezbollah Taybeh Brigade chief in southern Lebanon, strikes Hamas in Gaza

The IDF eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Hassin Ramal, the commander of the Taybeh Brigade in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Friday.

The strike was carried out via an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft, the military added, noting that Ramal had guided many terrorist activities against the State of Israel and IDF troops.

Separately, troops of the 7th Brigade Hezbollah launchers that had been ready to fire at northern Israel.

The IDF noted that in parallel to these activities, during their operations in southern Lebanon, soldiers of the 36th and 91st Divisions located numerous weapons, among which were anti-tank missile launchers, rockets, and sniper weaponry.

In addition, an IAF aircraft eliminated terrorists who planned on launching anti-tank missiles at the troops. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operations in the Gaza Strip

In Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, soldiers of the 162nd Division, in conjunction with IAF jets, eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure.

In the center of Gaza, troops of the 252nd Division struck a military structure in which terrorists operated.

The military noted that in the past day, the IAF had struck some 150 terror targets in Gaza and Lebanon.