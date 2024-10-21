Apartment sold at building in Tel Aviv with a ‘large nuclear bomb shelter’

An apartment on Shaul Avigour Street in the Azorei Hen neighborhood in northern Tel Aviv, which includes a "large nuclear bomb shelter in the building," is being offered for sale, according to the "Tel Aviv Online" website.

In light of the growing tension with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, some in Israel wish to prepare for the worst, including a scenario in which a nuclear bomb was launched at Israel.

It was recently reported on Walla that an exclusive atomic bomb shelter for the wealthy at a cottage in Neot Afeka, featuring five and a half rooms, was sold for 9.2 million shekels.

Underground shelter in central Tel Aviv, 1 October 2024 (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

Now, it seems that even those who plan to survive Israel’s potential first nuclear attack but don't have the budget for a private cottage with a nuclear bomb shelter can find a solution. However, using the novel bomb shelter could ensure your survival; once closed, the shelter stays shut for two weeks to a month.

Nuclear shelters in shared buildings

Nuclear shelters in shared buildings are not popular in Israel due to the specific protection they require against explosions that generate blast waves and heat, nuclear radiation, and fallout. These shelters must be completely sealed and designed for extended periods of residence, as going outside would not be possible during this time.

It's important to note that a regular shelter only protects against the blast. Even if a nuclear bomb were to strike, you would have to remain inside the shelter until the effects of the fallout subside, which could take a long time.

While a nuclear bomb shelter is a costly investment for individuals, in case of a nuclear attack targeting Israel however, public officials will be protected in the secret shelter built on the outskirts of Jerusalem.