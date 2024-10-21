UN agency says Israel still preventing aid from reaching northern Gaza

Israeli authorities are still preventing humanitarian missions from reaching areas of northern Gaza with critical supplies, including medicine and food for people under siege, the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Monday.

Hospitals have been hit and are without power while injured people are left without care, Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

"@UNRWA remaining shelters are so overcrowded, some displaced people are now forced to live in the toilets. According to reports, people attempting to flee are getting killed, their bodies left on the street. Missions to rescue people from under the rubble are also being denied," he added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the UNRWA statement.

A ceasefire is the beginning of the end

Israel says it is getting large quantities of humanitarian supplies into Gaza with land deliveries, including one on Monday morning, and airdrops. It also says it has facilitated the evacuation of patients from the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

"Humanitarian agencies including @UNRWA must get access to north Gaza. Denying & weaponizing humanitarian assistance to achieve military purposes is a sign of how low the moral compass is," Lazzarini said.

He said assistance must reach everyone in need in Gaza, including children and Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"A ceasefire is the beginning of putting an end to this endless nightmare," he added.

Israel began a wide military offensive in northern Gaza, especially inside Jabalia, the largest of the eight camps, over two weeks ago, to prevent Hamas from regrouping.