Pope Francis meets wounded Israeli soldier, Sheba Medical Center leaders at Vatican

In a meeting at the Vatican in Rome, Alon Kaminer, a wounded Israeli soldier currently recovering at Sheba, along with Sheba Medical Center’s Director General Prof, Yitshak Kreiss, Yoel Har-Even, Director of Sheba Global, had a private audience with Pope Francis on Wednesday morning.

The encounter was arranged following a recent visit by a Vatican official to Sheba, during which he met with civilians and soldiers injured in the ongoing conflict, including Kaminer.

Pope Francis extended his blessings to Kaminer during their meeting in Rome, expressing solidarity and compassion.

During the audience, Prof. Kreiss shared with Pope Francis the mission of Sheba Medical Center, describing it as a "hospital of peace and innovation" dedicated to restoring the lives of war casualties. He highlighted Sheba’s role as a bridge between nations, symbolizing unity and humanitarian values through its work.

Support for hostage release

Prof. Kreiss also thanked Pope Francis for his advocacy in seeking the release of hostages held in Gaza, acknowledging the Pope’s efforts to foster peace. Pope meets with Israeli soldier (credit: JPS)

Kreiss proposed expanding collaboration between Sheba Medical Center and the Holy See, underscoring the importance of shared values in pursuing healing and compassion.