WATCH: First legal camel race held in Israel

The first legal and official camel race has been held in the Negev desert in Israel, with thousands of spectators attending the event, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.

Minister Amichai Chikli said that it was "an important step to strengthen governance in the Negev and the integration of Bedouin society into Israel."

The event lasted from the early morning hours until the afternoon and spectators came from all over the country and included local communities of Jews and Bedouins.

The event is regarded as a significant milestone against prior unregulated camel races in the past. Israel Police noted that illegal camel races were held and were accompanied by other crimes such as shooting incidences and animal cruelty. The Israel Police Southern District promoted and led the arrangement of the event so that it would be held legally for the first time.

"For years, the camel races in the Negev were a symbol of the loss of governance and lawlessness," Chikli said. "This year we decided to initiate together with all partners at an event that will be conducted in a regulated and legal manner and will be able to reflect the uniqueness of the Bedouin culture." Police carried out operations to thwart illegal camel racing in the Negev. October 10, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Today's race is an important and significant step for strengthening the governance in the Negev," he continued.

Eran Doron, Head of the Ramat Negev Regional Council, said that it was a "great success and a significant step to regulate the field of camel racing in Israel" and added that "we have turned the races from a dangerous and unorganized and responsible event into an institutionalized and regulated event in cooperation with government and security officials.

Details of the competition

The race consisted of two divisions: 12 kilometers for mature camels and 6 kilometers for younger camels. Cash prizes for the winners included NIS 12 thousand, 10 thousand, and eight thousand in both categories. The route where the race took place included safety measures and first aid stations. Giant screens broadcasted the race which was accompanied by sports commentary.

"The race is good news for our region that incorporates a diverse population of Israeli society as it expresses Bedouin tradition and creates an opportunity for cooperation and strengthening ties between the Negev communities."

The event, led by the Ramat Negev Regional Council at Chikli's initiative was held with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies, Agriculture and Negev Development ministries, Bedouin community of the Negev, and the Israel Police's Southern District.