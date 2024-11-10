Pakistan senate panel passes bill criminalizing promotion of Zionism

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved a bill on Thursday imposing prison sentences for promoting Zionism. The legislation aims to curb incitement to communal hatred amid concerns over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The new bill stipulates that promoting Zionism to incite communal hatred can lead to a prison term of up to three years. Displaying Zionist symbols with the intent to cause public unrest carries a sentence of up to two years.

Senator Afnanullah Khan of the ruling Muslim League-N party introduced the Criminal Law Amendment Bill. Khan claimed that the ideology of Zionism promotes violence, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking during a session led by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Khan asserted that Zionist ideologies currently influence the world. He stated, "It is written in the books of Zionism that those who do not agree with you should be killed. They are martyring children in Gaza under this ideology."

Zionism banned

Khan further emphasized that Zionist propaganda and symbols would be banned in Pakistan, adding that there are individuals in the country with Zionist beliefs. Pakistan's national flag is mounted on a vehicle of the Chief Minister of Sindh, as a convoy of vehicles is parked during a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

The bill faced no opposition from committee members or the Interior Ministry during the meeting and was subsequently approved. Under the bill, arrests for promoting Zionism or displaying Zionist symbols must be carried out with a warrant and will be classified as bailable offenses.

The introduction of this legislation is notable given the lack of reported cases of Zionist preaching or propaganda in Pakistan. Historically, a notable Jewish community lived in Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial center, and Rawalpindi, its garrison city, prior to the nation’s establishment.

In central Karachi, the landmark Merewether Clock Tower still bears the Star of David, reflecting the lasting legacy of this community. Over time, a busy transit hub has developed around this historic site, with hundreds of thousands of Muslims passing by daily on their way to work.