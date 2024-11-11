Jewish and Arab Israelis clash over Lebanon strategy - poll

Over half of Jewish Israelis support continued fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with an overwhelming majority of Arab Israelis favoring a diplomatic solution, according to new data by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

Overall, Israeli society is split nearly down the middle regarding the northern front, with diplomacy and continued fighting each polling at about 46%.

Additional research done by the Alma Center showed that Hezbollah carried out four times more attacks against Israel in October 2024 than in the past year.

According to the Alma Center, Hezbollah has averaged 270 monthly attacks against Israel from October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began attacking Israel, until October 2024.

However, this October alone, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for 694 out of 1,158 incidents recorded in Israel. Who should have military control of South Lebanon after the war? (%) (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)

Regarding military control of southern Lebanon after the war, 34.5% of those polled by the IDI supported a multinational military force.

Although 54 people were killed in October 2024 as a result of Hezbollah attacks, 2% of those polled were in favor of allowing the terrorist organization to retain control in the region, despite the fact that reports in Israel believe that Hezbollah has lost up to 80% of its rocket arsenal and 2,000 fighters.

Additional Findings

Concerning the Israel-Hamas War, the data suggests that the majority of Israeli society believes that the country can allow for more flexibility regarding Hamas if it means the hostages will be released.

The IDI found that among both Jews and Arabs, only the United States and Germany were seen as truly ‘friendly’ towards Israel, with Germany seeing an increase in its pro-Israel score when compared to previous years.

When asked if the IDF Home Front Command – responsible for sounding sirens for incoming missiles and issuing guidance in emergencies – is appropriately protecting Israel civilians, 82% of Jewish Israelis responded positively, compared to only 40% of Arab Israelis.

Only 3% of Jewish Israelis gave the Home Front Command low ratings, while 27% of Arab Israelis expressed dissatisfaction.