IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in Lebanon, Hamas sites in Gaza following attacks on Israel

The IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah launchers in Lebanon after the terror group launched multiple projectiles into Israel over the last day, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Hezbollah projectiles were launched at the Nahariya region on Tuesday, killing two. Sirens also sounded in the Tel Aviv and Gush Dan region, but no injuries were reported.

The IDF has been conducting targeted operations in southern Lebanon to dismantle additional Hezbollah terror sites. These defensive and offensive operations have eliminated terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled infrastructure, including underground hideouts and storage.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 13, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Eliminating October 7 terrorists

In Gaza, with Israel Security Agency (ISA) intelligence, the IDF targeted a Shejaiya terrorist cell. Among those struck was Yasser Ghandi, identified as one of the attackers who breached Israeli territory and participated in the October 7 massacre.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) hit over 120 Hamas and Hezbollah sites in Gaza and Lebanon in the past 24 hours.