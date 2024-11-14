IDF destroys 32-barrel rocket launcher in southern Lebanon

A Hezbollah 32-barrel rocket launcher was discovered and destroyed during one of many ongoing operations in southern Lebanon, the IDF revealed Thursday in newly released footage.

The Commando Brigade, including elite units Egoz, Maglan, and Duvdevan, has been conducting targeted ground raids for weeks in Hezbollah's 'combat compounds' throughout the mountainous terrain.

According to the IDF, some of these compounds from which Hezbollah terrorists direct attacks toward Israeli communities are embedded within Lebanese civilian areas.

In one scan that was published, soldiers located the rocket launcher, which was aimed toward Israel.

The rocket launcher, along with numerous additional weapons and combat equipment, were all confiscated and destroyed.

Hezbollah rocket launcher and weapons uncovered and confiscated. (CREDIT: IDF)

The 98th Bridgade

Led by Brigadier-General Guy Levi, the Commandos and soldiers of the 98th Brigade have destroyed hundreds of Hezbollah compounds since the beginning of Operation Northern Arrows in September.