New school of medicine opens at Weizmann Institute

President Isaac Herzog held a meeting in his offices on Thursday in honor of the 90th anniversary of the Weizmann Institute and to mark the establishment of its new medical school.

Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog hosted Weizmann Institute President, Prof. Alon Chen, as well as its chairman, Shimshon Harel, and Allied Group Chairman Prof. Itzhak Swary.

The latter was at the forefront of the massive donation to the institute which enables the establishment of the school of medicine.

Members of the institute’s International Board of Trustees and trustees of the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Fund were also in attendance. The school will be named after the latter. The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (credit: Courtesy)

The institute's advancements

Herzog told of his personal familial ties to Weizmann Institute over the years and praised the activities carried out there that have made it one of the leading research institutes in the world. He welcomed the initiative to establish a new medical school and expressed his belief that such a school would be able to train research doctors who would raise the standard of medicine in Israel and around the world.