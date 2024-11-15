2 weapons stolen from IDF base in the Gaza strip, suspects released from custody

Police officers of the southern District, working alongside the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), recently investigated a serious weapons theft incident. Two magazine machine guns were suspected to have been stolen from an assembly area in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, police arrested two residents of Lakia on suspicion of involvement, but they were later released due to a lack of evidence.

Attorney Eyal Avital, representing one of the released suspects, stated, "My client denies any connection to the theft. These allegations are baseless. His only involvement is that he works in construction near Kibbutz Be'eri."

Infiltrating an IDF base

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old Lod resident reportedly entered an IDF base near Beit Shemesh over Shabbat, wearing a uniform and impersonating a soldier. During his time on base, he reportedly stole a weapon and damaged several vehicles.

The suspect, who refused to answer any questions, had his arrest extended by four days. "This is a severe offense, especially considering the IDF’s high alert status amid ongoing conflict," said a Jerusalem magistrate. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is underway, conducted by the Israel Police with assistance from military police. "Given the investigation’s ongoing status, we cannot release further details at this time," the spokesperson said.