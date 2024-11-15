Shift 101 protest in Jerusalem: Silent demonstration demands hostage release

Many donned white clothing and participated in a Shift 101 protest by silently sitting on a blocked-off road by the prime minister’s residence in Rehavia, Jerusalem.

Shift 101, a new protest movement whose participants include former hostages and the mothers of hostages, reportedly aims to put pressure on the government to release the hostages. The movement has said it has no political affiliation.

At the prime minister's residence, the protesters sat on white plastic chairs, on the road, and on nearby benches, with many bringing blankets and umbrellas to sit on and block out the sun.

Steps away from the sit-in, people sat in a cafe, and cars and motorcycles were able to drive past the protest site with directions from the police. Such a scene appeared to highlight the duality of life for Israelis experiencing more than one year of war with many hostages still held captive in Gaza.

While mostly silent, some protesters spoke out to the group, gave interviews, and sang songs such as the well-known Jewish song "Kol Haolam Kulo."

Shift 101 protestors previously held sit-ins on November 4 and 7 outside the Knesset and the Prime Minister’s Office, respectively.

"Together, with our bodies, without any violence and in silence, we will sit in front of the access roads to government institutions in Jerusalem," the group said.

The goals of the group

Describing its goals, the protesters added that they aimed "to put heavy pressure on the government, demanding to immediately sign agreements that will lead to the return of all hostages."

Roads were blocked in all directions from the central spot of the protest, and police were present on every side of the blocked-off roads.

Many buses drove on detour routes, some announced by the bus drivers to the passengers in advance.