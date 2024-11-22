While Likud deals with ICC warrants: Bennett-led political party could win elections - poll

Were elections held today, a party led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett would garner 24 seats, while the Likud would drop to 21, according to Friday poll published by Maariv and conducted by Lazar Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in partnership with Panel4All.

The poll further noted that National Unity would decrease to 14 seats, and Yesh Atid would garner 12. The Democrats would drop to 9 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism would each hold 8 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Otzma Yehudit would secure 7 seats each, and Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am would maintain 5 seats each.

Despite this, the survey showed that this week, the Likud party and its coalition bloc have gained two Knesset seats, reflecting a resurgence in voter support amid discussions of a potential agreement with Lebanon.

This increase in support coincides with continued fighting on multiple fronts, heated debates over the draft law, and controversy surrounding a document scandal from the Prime Minister's Office.

When respondents were asked, "If elections for the Knesset were held today, who would you vote for?" the results indicated that Likud would secure 25 seats, followed by National Unity with 19, and Yesh Atid with 15. Yisrael Beiteinu was projected to win 14 seats, while the Democrats would secure 12. Shas was poised to earn 9 seats, while Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism would claim 8 seats each. Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset, November 18, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am were projected to win 5 seats apiece. Religious Zionism and Balad, however, fell below the electoral threshold. The survey indicated that the coalition bloc holds 50 seats, the opposition bloc 60, and Arab parties 10.

Public divided over dismissal of attorney general

The survey also examined public opinion on the possible dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara by the government. Results revealed a split among respondents, with 44% opposing the dismissal, 37% supporting it, and 19% expressing no opinion.

Survey methodology and details

The poll, conducted on November 20–21, surveyed 504 respondents representative of Israel’s adult population aged 18 and above, including both Jewish and Arab participants. The survey has a margin of error of ±4.4%.