20,000 IDF bullets recovered in suspected terror smuggling plot

Two residents of Ma'ale Iron were arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 25 boxes of ammunition containing over 20,000 bullets for different weapons. The bullets are believed to have been stolen from the IDF and intended for terrorist use within Israel.

The ammunition was recovered during a targeted operation conducted by the Israel Police's Northern District central unit last Friday. The suspects, aged 22 and 35, were stopped near the Megiddo Junction, where their vehicles were searched.

Both men were detained for questioning at the police headquarters.

Police believe the ammunition was being smuggled for use during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

IDF ammunition linked to terrorist activities

The issue of ammunition from the IDF being stolen by criminal organizations and possibly terrorist groups has been a significant concern since the early stages of the war.

IDF ammunition has been discovered at several crime scenes, prompting the police to intensify their efforts to trace and halt this trend.

Friday's operation is part of a larger effort by the Northern District Police to combat the trafficking of illegal weapons.

“This massive seizure, valued at hundreds of thousands of shekels, demonstrates the success of the North District Police in identifying and disrupting illegal weapons smuggling routes,” police said in a statement.