Katz delays promotions for IDF officers, says performance review needed - KAN

Katz announced that he had approved the list of colonel and lieutenant colonel promotions in the IDF, with the exception of two officers from the Southern Command.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Incoming defense minister Israel Katz attends a discussion and vote on the inclusion of MK Gideon Saar as a Minister in the government at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on September 30, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Israel Katz has delayed the promotions of two IDF officers, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday. 

Katz reportedly announced that he had approved the list of colonel and lieutenant-colonel promotions in the IDF as recommended by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, with the exception of two officers from the Southern Command.

In-depth review 

Katz explained in a statement that General Staff Officer Ephraim Avni and Engineering Officer Almog Dadon needed to be reviewed in depth regarding their performances in the October 7 attacks and during the ongoing war, KAN noted.

Commanding Officer of the Southern Command Yaron Finkelman at Shifa Hospital, March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Commanding Officer of the Southern Command Yaron Finkelman at Shifa Hospital, March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Colonel Ephraim Avni, previously the Southern Command's General Staff Officer, was reportedly set to become commander of the Paratroopers Brigade. Similarly, Engineering Officer Almog Dadon's promotion is currently on hold.

Katz said that he plans to meet with the families of the soldiers from Nahal Oz as part of the ongoing review, the KAN report added.



