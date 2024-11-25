Ceasefire with Hezbollah: What Israel’s 60-day pause entails – explainer

The impending ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon is not the “end of the war,” and it will be evaluated based on the reality on the ground, a diplomatic official said on Monday evening.

The deal’s timing was due to a number of factors, the official said. The first was concern over a unilateral decision in the United Nations Security Council that would force Israel to cease its actions in southern Lebanon.

The second was that it enabled Israel to reevaluate the situation in two months, right after the new administration takes over in the US. The third is that the deal may apply pressure on Hamas, as it left Hamas alone in its conflict with Israel. This could lead to a breakthrough in negotiations over a deal to bring back Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, the official said. Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Regroup if needed

Another factor is that the 60-day truce will enable the IDF to regroup and prepare itself for further fighting if necessary, the official said.

The truce includes a “side document” that enables Israel to attack any Hezbollah operatives who venture south of the Litani River, as well as attack any attempts by Hezbollah to rearm itself, the official said.

Israel would not immediately call on residents of the North to return to their homes, and will continue paying stipends to those who are evacuated. A decision to call on residents to return to their homes will be made based on the reality on the ground at a later stage, the official added.