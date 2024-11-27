United Hatzalah drill simulates large-scale missile strike on children's school bus in Kiryat Gat

United Hatzalah conducted a large-scale mass casualty drill in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel this week, the organization announced in a statement.

The drill simulated a missile strike on a bus bringing children to a soccer game, and included dozens of UH EMTs, paramedics, and doctors, alongside intensive care vehicles, ambulances, and ambucycles. The exercise drew critical lessons from the Majdal Shams rocket attack that killed 12 children in July, according to the statement.

Ronen Gil, UH’s chief paramedic for the Kiryat Gat district, and Netanel Assulin, the branch operations coordinator, highlighted the importance of the drill and said missile attacks in the region are a harsh reality that must be prepared for continuously.

“We've taken the painful lessons from the Majdal Shams missile attack and applied them directly to our drill,” they said. “Our training reflects an unwavering commitment to preparedness and saving lives, no matter the circumstances."

The objectives of the drill were to test and refine the critical emergency response capabilities of UH's leadership and medical teams—medical leaders practiced advanced command and control protocols, and medical personnel were tasked with executing complex casualty treatment and triage procedures. United Hatzalah conducts a large mass casualty incident drill in Kiryat Gat, Israel. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

In the drill, UH’s Psychotrauma Unit provided support for trauma victims, including the use of therapy dogs.

Local leaders participate in drill

Local political and security leaders also participated, including Kiryat Gat Mayor Kfir Swisa, Kiryat Gat Police Commander Chief Superintendent Eldad Elyashiv, Kiryat Gat Police Operations Officer Superintendent Yossi Benon, Lachish Regional Council Security Coordinator Yaron Meshulam, Kiryat Gat City Security Coordinator Gabi Elkobi, and Council Member and Health Committee Chair Zelman Hecht.

The drill was sponsored by the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago and the Kiryat Gat-Lachish-Shafir Jewish Agency Partnership, and representatives from both participated in the drill.