IDF begins fresh draft cycle of recruitment for combat units

IDF combat units have begun drafting new recruits for the November-December 2024 draft cycle, the military announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the IDF’s data, 59.79% of the draftees are men, and 40.21% are women, with an average age of 18.95 years.

Training bases are prepared to receive and train the new draftees, the statement said.The Meitav Unit has also been prepared to handle draftees with sensitivity by providing personal guidance and support, particularly those affected by the war. IDF soldiers in training (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

New olim draft for combat

Of the draftees, 1,041 were new immigrants, mainly from the US, Russia, and Ukraine, and 706 were lone soldiers. Countries with a single immigrant draftee include Barbados, Tajikistan, Nigeria, Serbia, Poland, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cyprus, and Ecuador.

Overall, 11.35% of draftees come from pre-army and gap-year programs.

Tens of thousands of uniforms and personal supply kits were prepared at the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate’s Central Supply Base, according to the statement. The draftees will also receive winter gear, such as softshell jackets, neck warmers, and gloves.

Draftees will be distributed to five enlistment centers, with 38.54% to Tel Hashomer, 19.34% to Haifa, 17.94% to Jerusalem, 14.91% to Beersheba, and 9.27% to Tiberias.

The statement said the recruitment plans were adjusted to meet the operational needs of the IDF across all units and brigades.