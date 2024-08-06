IDF begins draft of summer cycle amid ongoing war

The IDF announced Monday morning the commencement of recruitment for combat soldiers for the July-August 2024 cycle amidst the ongoing war and rising tensions over a potential attack from Iran and Hezbollah.

In the coming weeks, thousands of new recruits will arrive at enlistment sites across the country to begin their military service. Many of these recruits are slated for significant combat roles in field units.

The IDF stated, "Recruitment plans have been adjusted to meet the needs of the army across all units and brigades, to ensure continuous operational response in various combat sectors and to fulfill the IDF's diverse missions." It was also noted that training bases have been extensively prepared to accommodate and train the new recruits, and the Recruitment Unit (Meitav) has been prepared to provide sensitive care to those enlisting for military service, offering personal support and assistance in light of the war’s impact.

IDF activity in the Gaza Strip August 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Who is enlisting?

Gender - 58.23% men, 41.77% women.

Youngest recruit - 17 and six months. (Talpiyot cadet)

Oldest recruit - 26 years and nine months.

The average age of recruits - 18 years and ten months.

Olim recruited - 708 (432 Men and 276 women).

New lone soldiers - 470 ( 269 men and 201 women).

Distribution of recruits

Tel HaShomer - 36.36%

Haifa - 20.71%

Jerusalem - 19.8%

Be'er Sheva 14.83%

Tiberias - 8.3%

Percentage of recruits having attended a premilitary preparatory programs

Men - 10.42%

Women - 13.71%

Overall - 11.8%

Countries of origin

The highest number of new immigrant recruits come from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.

Countries with only one recruit each who is native to those countries include New Zealand, Lithuania, Poland, Ecuador, Bolivia, Tajikistan, Gibraltar, Paraguay, Vietnam, Uganda, El Salvador, Turkmenistan, Romania, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, Ireland, Yemen, and Armenia.