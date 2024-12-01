France claims Israel violated ceasefire, warns of collapse of deal - report

France has claimed that Israel has breached the ceasefire with Lebanon, with some 52 violations being counted in the past day alone, according to a Sunday Ynet report.

France has further warned of the collapse of the agreement due to such instances.

"The Lebanese are fully committed to acting to maintain the ceasefire and prevent Hezbollah from moving south again, but they must be given time to prove themselves," Ynet cited a French source as saying.

The French reportedly also acknowledged that attempts were being made by Hezbollah to return weapons to southern Lebanon, the Israeli news outlet added.

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati, both of whom France have maintained close communication with, reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Hezbollah returning to the south and to preserving the ceasefire agreement, French officials said.

"Every violation will be met with significant enforcement, and that is what is happening on the ground," an Israeli source told Ynet in response.

Responding to the claims, Israeli officials stated that the enforcement mechanism of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon "will start gaining momentum" on Monday and Tuesday, and until that time, Israel will continue to aggressively enforce violations across the border.

Also on Sunday, Israeli state broadcaster KAN cited a French source saying that it had warned both parties against actions that could constitute a breach of the ceasefire.

Last week, the military noted that the ceasefire was largely being adhered to, with the IDF reacting against any violations of it.

The IDF also noted it had targeted a Hezbollah medium-range rocket crew, which seemed to be getting to fire at Israel from southern Lebanon.

The military further stated that an additional breach of the ceasefire had been reported as several suspects had arrived in villages to which entry was prohibited.

Israel's ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday of last week.

The agreement includes a 60-day period during which Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese military would be deployed, with Hezbollah moving north of the Litani River.

Maya Gur Arieh, Sam Halpern, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Reuters contributed to this report.