IDF says ceasefire violated, opens fire on suspects moving towards southern Lebanon

Several suspects, some in vehicles, arrived in towns and villages in southern Lebanon on Thursday morning, constituting a breach of the ceasefire that came into effect early on Wednesday, the military said on Thursday.

As a result, the IDF opened fire on the suspects.

In its statement, the military said it is deployed in southern Lebanon and enforcing all violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, Army Radio reported that three were wounded in an Israeli drone strike near a vehicle in the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon on Thursday, just a day after the ceasefire in Lebanon came into effect.

Later, Reuters reported that two Lebanese security sources said an Israeli tank fired two rounds into Markaba. IDF troops operating in the Litani River area in Lebanon for first time in over two decades. November 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One of the security sources said two people were wounded. Lebanon's state news agency said two people were wounded and transferred to hospital after an Israeli attack on the town, without specifying the type of attack.

A correspondent for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen in southern Lebanon also reported that Israeli artillery targeted Markaba, adding that the incident was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

This is a developing story.