Likud MK Halevi to speak at EU conference on Iran’s security threats to Europe and Israel

Likud MK Amit Halevi will speak at an Iranian-centered conference in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday, the Israel Allies Foundation announced in a Tuesday statement.

The conference, "The Iranian Regime: Security Implications for Europe and Israel," will be hosted by MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen (ECR), who serves as chairman of the European Parliamentary Israel Allies caucus.

According to the foundation, the conference will include members of the European Parliament, policy experts, representatives from civil society, and Jewish and Christian leaders.

The foundation stated Halevi is "a leading voice on security and foreign policy" and "will provide valuable insight into Israel's strategies to confront Iran's nuclear ambitions and the growing influence of Iranian-backed terror groups in Europe," and his attendance is intended to emphasize the urgency of international cooperation.

Halevi, who serves as a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, said in a statement that Israel "stands at the forefront of the global battle against radical Islam," and the soldiers in Gaza are "fighting not only for Israel but also for Washington, Paris, New Delhi, and Mecca." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Tehran, Iran May 30, 2024. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

"Today, the free nations of the world face a singular and urgent mission: to dismantle the Iranian regime and liberate the Iranian people from their oppressors," Halevi said. "It is not enough to target its nuclear program, missile projects, or individual proxies—these are merely symptoms. The regime itself, with its murderous ideology, is the root cause, and this root must be eradicated to safeguard future generations."

Halevi criticizes Hezbollah ceasefire

Last week, Halevi criticized the implications of the recent ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon and emphasized it legitimizes the terrorist organization's dominance in the country. He called for "the removal of Hezbollah from Lebanon."

According to the statement, topics of discussion at the conference will include "Israel's efforts to counter Iran's actions within international institutions, and the pressing need to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its proxies across Europe as terrorist organizations," and Iranian dissidents and opposition groups will provide perspectives of dangers posed by the Iranian regime.

Josh Reinstein, the president of the Israel Allies Foundation, stated the Iranian regime is not only a threat to Israel but to the entire Western world.

"Its pursuit of nuclear weapons and support for terrorism has destabilized the region and jeopardized global security," Reinstein said. "Israel's fight against Iran is not just a national struggle—it's a fight for the values of peace, democracy, and freedom."