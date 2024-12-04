IDF orders five soldiers to return from Europe over arrest warrant fears - report

Five IDF soldiers who served in Gaza and traveled to Europe were told by the army to return to Israel due to fears of arrest warrants issued against them, N12 reported on Wednesday.

The soldiers had reportedly filmed themselves while serving in the Gaza Strip, the report noted.

No criminal proceedings or investigations had been opened against the soldiers in question, N12 reported.

Risk assessment carried out by IDF, Justice Ministry, NSC

The military's directive was issued after a risk assessment carried out by the IDF, the Justice Ministry, and Israel's National Security Council, which took into account the country and complaints made against the soldiers. IDF soldiers from the Kfir brigade operate in the Gaza Strip, November 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

N12 reported that in one incident, a reservist who traveled to Cyprus in November quickly boarded a return flight to Israel after local authorities sought to summon him for questioning.