Kfar Aza Foundation to bring stories of resilience at Jerusalem Post's Miami Conference 2024

The Kfar Aza Foundation, a pivotal organization supporting the resilient community of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, will take the stage at the highly anticipated Jerusalem Post 2024 Miami Conference. The foundation's participation will shed light on the unparalleled challenges faced by this community following the tragic events of October 7 and the journey of recovery and unity they have faced.

Initially evacuated to Kibbutz Shefayim, the Kfar Aza community recently relocated again to a temporary caravan neighborhood in Kibbutz Ruhama. A third transition back to a rebuilt Kfar Aza is planned for the summer of 2026. Remarkably, more than 70% of the community has chosen to remain together throughout this journey, reflecting a commitment to preserving their collective spirit.

Alon Futterman, the CEO of the Kfar Aza Foundation, noted the immense challenges involved in these transitions. "Every relocation means uprooting yourself and starting over," Futterman explains. "They have to rebuild a routine from A to Z, sometimes literally, since community structures like schools need to be constructed."

The foundation tackles these difficulties head-on, operating vital programs in education, mental health, welfare, community preservation, and commemoration. Among its projects is the construction of a community center in Kibbutz Ruhama, designed to serve as a hub for the displaced residents of Kfar Aza and the eventual reconstruction of the kibbutz itself. These initiatives aim to ease the transition for residents and ensure the community's long-term sustainability.

Attendees of the Miami conference will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with Kfar Aza's community members. Representatives include Gili Sayag (57), Israel Lender (66)—who heroically defended his family during the October 7 attack—Lena Yankelevich (42), whose family endured the tragedy together in their safe room, and Yoav Bibas (22). These individuals will share stories of survival, resilience, and the challenges of rebuilding their lives.

The foundation's participation extends beyond storytelling; it aims to build meaningful partnerships and raise awareness not only to the reconstruction of Kfar Aza but of the spirit of its community regradless of their geographical location and current lives in their temporary home in Ruhama.