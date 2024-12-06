Preparing for extreme situations: A look at the IDF transport squadron flight simulator

The IDF transport squadron flight simulator, located at the Nevatim base, offers pilots the possibility to explore many flight options under various conditions, Captain (res.) A. commander said on Thursday, granting a behind-the-scenes look at the simulator.

The simulator was initially meant for use in emergency situations; however, at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, the simulator was altered and now offers capabilities such as simulating flight in foreign territory at all hours of the day.

The simulator assimilates various flight conditions, with the scenarios being built-in in advance in accordance with the needs of the pilot.

"Here, we are able to prepare the aircrews for a variety of events, from extreme situations to everyday cases," said the commander of the training center, Captain (res.) A., noted. A Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Unlike other combat trainers, it is possible to examine many areas of expertise simultaneously, such as operational readiness" and "transport." "There are also options for mission training that require communication between different aircraft units," the captain noted.

'Contributes to the success of the mission'

"Before every operation involving transport aircraft, a sortie is also carried out in the simulator. The pilots testify to how much the training contributes to the success of the mission," A. noted.

A. recounted a joint supply mission in which a Lockheed C-130 Hercules and a Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules were involved. According to the commander, training in the simulator prior to the mission changed completely "the feeling before the operation, and ultimately, also the results."