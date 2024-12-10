Knesset approves euthanasia of dogs crossing from Gaza, Lebanon

The Knesset plenum approved the second and third readings of the extension of an existing emergency ordinance allowing veterinarians to euthanize dogs caught near the Gaza Strip or the northern border on Tuesday.

According to the bill, a dog caught within 20 km of the Gaza Strip, and within 10 km of the northern border, can be euthanized if they are deemed unfit for adoption within four days.

In December of 2023, the Agricultural Ministry estimated that 500 dogs had entered Israel from Gaza, and the number has only grown in the year since, now closer to 5,000.

Because the communities of the Gaza envelope had been evacuated, Israeli organization Let the Animals Live reported that these now feral dogs had felt comfortable searching the area for food.

A KAN article from February of this year showed that these dogs are not just roaming harmlessly but have attacked IDF soldiers operating in the area. (illustrative) dogs outdoor. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Do not pet

Although Agricultural Minister Avi Dichter expressed concern about the bill, he urged Israelis to refrain from approaching these stray dogs and allowing them into homes.

The Ministry recommends adopting animals from registered organizations, and only after they have undergone comprehensive medical examinations and been vaccinated against diseases.