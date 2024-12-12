'Rectifies the moral wrong': Knesset passes law deducting Hamas terrorist legal fees from PA funds

The Knesset approved a bill stipulating that legal defense fees for Hamas detainees involved in the October 7 attacks would be deducted from the funds transferred by Israel to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday.

Likud MK Simcha Rothman proposed the bill.

The legislation, titled "To Prevent State-Funded Legal Representation by Israel," passed its second and third readings, with 26 MKs voting in favor and four against.

The bill specifies that legal fees for court-appointed attorneys—beginning from October 7, 2023—for those suspected, accused, or convicted of security offenses related to October 7 and Operation Swords of Iron will no longer be covered by the Israeli state treasury. Instead, the costs will be deducted from the financial transfers Israel allocates to the PA.

Rothman described the legislation as addressing what he termed a "moral injustice" to Israeli citizens. “This law delivers justice and rectifies the moral wrong imposed on the citizens of Israel,” he said. Hamas' Nukhba Brigade commander, Muhammad Nasir Suleiman Abu-Namr being interviewed by the Shin Bet, February 8, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

Israelis should not fund legal defense of Hamas terrorists, Rothman says

“There is no justification for Israeli taxpayers to fund the defense attorneys of Hamas terrorists and those responsible for the heinous massacre on Black Saturday,” Rothman continued.

He added, “We cannot tolerate a situation where bereaved families of murdered and massacred victims are indirectly paying for the legal defense of the perpetrators.”

Rothman lauded the bipartisan support for the legislation, noting, “The unity of both coalition and opposition members in passing this bill underscores our shared commitment to combat terrorism and provide justice to grieving families.”