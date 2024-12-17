'Far from simple or clear-cut': What do Israelis think about the haredi draft bill?

There are simple arguments on both sides of the debate over drafting haredi (ultra-Orthodox) yeshiva students into the IDF.

On the one hand, the burdens of war and national security cannot be carried disproportionately by only a part of Israeli society. Additionally, many believe that the current war is a defensive war from which there is no Torah exemption.

On the other hand, Torah study has always sustained the nation of Israel long before we had an army. Many also believe that the risk of weakening the religious commitment of yeshiva students by exposing them to non-Torah values through IDF service is a real one.

But what if the arguments were more nuanced? What if there were ways to compromise and resolve the debate about haredi men serving in the IDF in less than black-and-white terms?

The Magazine spoke to Israeli men and women who have served in the army and/or have children in uniform. Here’s what they had to say. Haredi protest in Jerusalem, April 11, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

YEHUDIS SCHAMROTH, a nurse and acupuncturist from Ramat Beit Shemesh, has volunteered with Israeli soldiers for 20 years, spending several hours every week caring for their health and well-being. She is especially well known at Lev LaChayal Yeshiva Center for Lone Soldiers for the maternal support she provides to soldiers whose parents live outside of Israel. Her son Avi served in Gaza during the 2014 Gaza War and is currently on reserve duty.

Schamroth believes that drafting haredi soldiers “gives them an opportunity to contribute to the country and adds to the numbers of soldiers, especially in wartime, where we see the same soldiers serving without proper breaks.”

While acknowledging one of the stronger haredi arguments against conscription, she said that changes are already happening.

“There is a fear out there that soldiers will become less religious or even give up being religious if they join the IDF. That may have been true years ago, but for several years accommodation has been made for religious soldiers, and this has been getting better and better. There are now units that are exclusively for haredi men [with] no women around, the highest level of kashrut, and time allowed for learning Torah and prayer.

"I firmly believe that men (and women) from the haredi world who choose to learn Torah as a full-time endeavor and never plan to serve the country in any way (army service or National Service) are taking advantage of this gift we have called the State of Israel.

“They often claim to be protecting the country by learning Torah, which is certainly true, but as all Israelis are constantly being attacked and murdered during this war and [have been] for all of Jewish history, where most losses tend to be [among] the soldiers, then in my opinion, the [Torah] learners are not doing their job well enough.”

In response to that claim, Schamroth suggested, “There should be a round-the-clock learning schedule at every yeshiva in Israel, and maybe throughout the world, to have constant Torah learning as a protection for the Jewish people.

“Soldiers are on 24/7 and serve for as long as four to five months in life-threatening conditions on this schedule. Why should those who don’t serve the country get breaks every Shabbat, and have a month off of learning in the summer and at Sukkot time? ‘Ze lo fair!’[It’s not right!] as they say.”

She cited biblical examples of Abraham, Moses, and King David, who participated in Israel’s wars when necessary. “Current-day Jews who learn Torah full time and choose not to help defend Israel are ignoring this very important example set by our forefathers,” she asserted.

JUDY WINSTON (not her real name) of Gush Etzion said, “As a former soldier and the mother of four combat soldiers, I don’t want anyone in the foxhole next to me or my kids who doesn’t want to fight for his country. I do believe we all should serve our country, but I wish people would think about the individual characters involved.

“Let the haredim serve in Sherut Leumi [National Service] positions in hospitals and [such], so that people who are designed to fight can be free to do so. I want a soldier who was used to wrestling with his brothers, not one who spent his life meekly twirling his side curls while he was bent over a Torah book. But that guy might be great at other jobs.

“Of course, if there are haredim who want to fight and are psychologically equipped to do so, they should be trained and inducted into military service. We need so many kinds of ‘fighters,’ and we should stop being enraged that ‘My child is dying so your child can study.’ [We should] use them effectively and train them to use computers to be qualified non-combat soldiers. Stop letting them off the hook, but stop whining that their world didn’t prepare them for the life of a warrior,” she emphasized.

SHOSHIE NISSENBAUM-GOLDSTEIN from Safed has three sons, Yaakov, Chezky, and Eliezer, who either were or are currently serving in the IDF. She works as a to’enet rabbanit (female rabbinical court advocate) and mediator.

“The question of drafting haredi men into the IDF is far from simple or clear-cut,” she asserted. “It touches on deep ideological, cultural, and societal divides that cannot be resolved by force or confrontation.

“Combating someone’s deeply held beliefs often leads to resistance rather than cooperation, and when it comes to the IDF, having soldiers – or even a percentage of them – who are ideologically opposed to the institution itself is not a viable solution for a cohesive military.”

Nissenbaum-Goldstein compared this conflict of opinion to a family going through a divorce. She assigned to the lawmakers and political leaders the roles of parents and saw the country’s future as the children in the family. “Both sides claim to be working for the children’s best interests, but the challenge is often in their unwillingness to compromise or work collaboratively,” she expressed.

“The future of Israel requires a shared responsibility, akin to co-parenting, where both sides must prioritize not only survival but also the potential prosperity of future generations.”

Extending the analogy, Nissenbaum-Goldstein called for the importance of willingness and creativity on both sides to devise a solution as opposed to ongoing fighting over the issues.

“A solution does not necessarily mean achieving equality, as equality is often an ideal rather than a practical reality. In practice, whether in business, marriage, or military service, one side often carries more weight. The focus should instead be on the privilege and merit of contributing to the Jewish nation’s survival and continuity.

“The dedication of young Israelis, particularly combat soldiers, to serve in the IDF is a tremendous commitment. These teenagers defy global trends of increasing narcissism, choosing instead to devote their lives to a higher purpose. They join a long tradition of self-sacrifice for the Jewish people, and this is a value that should be celebrated and supported,” she said.

Concurrently, Nissenbaum-Goldstein called on the IDF to take seriously its responsibility to make adjustments.

“To truly accommodate haredim, the army must become more flexible and willing to make tough choices – choices that reflect a sensitivity to their [the haredim’s] unique needs. For example, the IDF’s current emphasis on gender equality often clashes with the needs of haredi soldiers.

“My own son, who served in Netzah Yehuda [the ultra-Orthodox battalion], experienced this firsthand when the soldiers were treated to a ‘fun day’ at a water park that included female soldiers. While the female soldiers deserved their outing, the army’s insensitivity to the haredi soldiers’ values and culture undermined the very integration it sought to achieve.”

A mixed picture emerged as she continued, “There have been promising initiatives, such as haredi enclaves’ increasing participation in National Service, where men have served in police forces, hospitals, special education programs, and organizations such as ZAKA. These efforts have created a foundation for cooperation and shared responsibility. However, to my knowledge, these programs were suspended in 2023 – a step backward in fostering collaboration.

“Additionally, haredi men have increasingly participated in specialized programs like cybersecurity training, which integrate them into the workforce while committing to military service. These innovative solutions provide a model for creating pathways to service that respect cultural sensitivities.”

Nissenbaum-Goldstein suggested some creative thinking that might help “effectively sway individuals who are undecided about serving.”

One idea was to offer priority in the Mechir Lemishtaken housing lotteries to former soldiers, along with other financial incentives.

“Ultimately, drafting haredi men into the IDF requires creative thinking, sensitivity, and a commitment to building bridges. We must focus on fostering respect and understanding, rather than [on] imposing change through force or confrontation. Only through collaboration and compromise can we achieve a shared vision for Israel’s future,” she affirmed.

AVI ABELOW of Efrat has been an IDF reserve soldier for over 30 years, and two of his sons are currently serving. In an op-ed published in The Jerusalem Post last month, Abelow made the case that drafting haredi men does pose challenges, but they are challenges that he feels the IDF can solve.

“Not to oversimplify, but the adjustments seem obvious: Recognize the religious and cultural sensitivities of the ultra-Orthodox and create an atmosphere that would encourage them, rather than turn them away. The sooner we create an environment that genuinely respects the values of the ultra-Orthodox, the sooner, I believe, we will witness an influx of soldiers from this sector,” Abelow wrote.

“The real question is this: Is the IDF genuinely interested in a massive influx of ultra-Orthodox soldiers, and is it truly invested in making the necessary changes? If so, what’s holding the IDF back?” he challenged.

“The current war has brought this issue to the forefront. The Supreme Court has been bouncing around and politicizing the haredi draft debate for more than 20 years, throwing out all possible legislative compromises and making matters worse. Rather than promoting cooperation, [the court] created more societal friction and resentment, which, I believe, was politically motivated at the expense of the good of the people.”

In his 30 years of service, Abelow has seen firsthand more haredi men in uniform. But “when the draft law issue returned to the headline news,” he said progress was halted when “bashing and delegitimizing young haredi men for not joining the IDF” returned to the public square.

Instead of browbeating them for evading service, Abelow advocated addressing “the hurdles they often face within the system [that] are rarely acknowledged or addressed.”

Are things already changing?

Perhaps what Abelow is arguing for is already beginning.

Last month, Mendel Roth, the 33-year-old son of a hassidic rabbi whose great-grandfather helped establish the hassidic communities in Mea She’arim, appeared on Channel 13’s morning show to speak of his decision to enlist in a combat unit in the IDF.

When questioned, Roth, appearing in a black hat and long side curls, said, “We all know what’s happening here in the country; there’s no home that doesn’t have a close connection to someone fighting or someone who was wounded. And I couldn’t hold it inside me any longer. It feels unfair to me, not right that I should be outside of this.”

Roth stated that his action was motivated by the changes he sees, particularly in the establishment of a new haredi brigade. “I checked its details,” he confirmed, “and indeed, it suits the needs of the haredi community. I don’t think I have any more excuses to avoid such a thing.”

He shared how he’s read so much about the hardships of wives of reservists and parents of soldiers. “To see the soldiers carrying on, worn out, all year long, not to mention how much it divides hearts... How do I have an excuse to avoid this?” he asked.

Roth sees himself as someone in a position to lead the way for other haredi men to enlist.

“I realize there’s a role I need to fulfill, to pave the way... for other people who want to do this. I’m very, very happy and proud of the step I have taken.”

Roth is scheduled to enlist on the first night of Hanukkah, which he finds symbolic because his brigade is called the Hashmonaim.

Even more, he reported that other haredi yeshiva students tell him, “Mendel, you’re sanctifying God’s name. May you succeed!”

“Truly, I don’t feel any opposition at all,” Roth said. “Everyone looks at me with shining eyes, like, wow, good that you did it.”

Discussing donning the green uniform of the IDF, Roth said, “I feel that I’m connecting to the Judaism of the Bible, of the Land of Israel, with the Judaism of my grandfathers.”

Seeing the positive responses to his decision to enlist flooding in from ordinary Israelis, Roth concluded that it’s “as if I found the button that turns the light on in this country.” 

The writer is a freelance journalist and editor of Ten From The Nations: Torah Awakening Among Non-Jews and Lighting Up The Nations.