Ganei Tikva, Kiryat Shmona municipalities team up to rehabilitate the war-damaged northern city

The Ganei Tikva municipality announced in a recent statement that cleaning and landscaping workers came to volunteer to rehabilitate public spaces in Kiryat Shmona.

The volunteers came from the Public Works Department (PWD) team from the central Israel city of Ganei Tikva and assisted Kiryat Shmona’s PWD team with cleaning and organizing the war-damaged city streets, the statement said. The rehabilitation project was part of a larger campaign to restore urban spaces and support returning residents.

The city of Kiryat Shmona—about five km south of Lebanon—sustained about 300 direct hits out of more than 1,600 rockets fired at the city, according to the statement, and thousands of homes were damaged. In the city, more than 250 damage cases were recorded in private buildings, 68 in open areas, and nine in public infrastructure.

Vehicles, playgrounds, public buildings, and educational institutions also sustained damage.

The statement said that the PWD team used professional tools to clear debris, clean streets, and repair damaged infrastructure and landscape. Cleaning up the rubble in Kiryat Shmona (credit: RAQUEL GUERTZENSTEIN FROHLICH)

"I want to thank the Mayor of Ganei Tikva and the incredible team of workers who came to Kiryat Shmona to help us rebuild the city,” said Avihai Stern, the mayor of Kiryat Shmona. “When we talk about mutual responsibility, this is exactly what we mean. Thank you. Just thank you.”

Israel's North endured major heartbreak

Lizzie Deleriche, the mayor of Ganei Tikva, said Kiryat Shmona had “endured painful and complex damage” and that all of Israel is responsible for one another.

“The resilience and strength demonstrated by its evacuated residents have been an inspiration to all of us and a vital part of Israel’s fortitude during the war,” Deleriche said. “Now is the time to give back and stand by their side, shoulder to shoulder. In Ganei Tikva, we are committed to the values of partnership, giving, and social responsibility and we will always be there for our neighbors in the north, whatever they need."