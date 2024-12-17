Israel, Turkey trade barbs over Syrian occupation

Israel and Turkey have entered into a diplomatic spat, with both sides accusing the other of occupying Syria in statements made on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry published a statement that it condemned Israel's decision to expand settlements in the Golan Heights.

They called it a step in Israel's "expansion of borders through occupation."

Turkey called on Israel to abide by the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which ended open hostilities with Syria. Netanyahu declared this agreement void after Assad regime troops abandoned their posts on the Golan Heights following the disintegration of the Assad regime. PEOPLE HOLD a Syrian opposition flag as they celebrate the ouster of Bashar Assad in Damascus last Sunday. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

Accusing Israel

Israel's Foreign Ministry responded the next day with a statement accusing Turkey of occupying Syria as part of a campaign of aggression and violence against Syria's Kurdish minority, which Erdogan and various Turkish officials have accused of harboring PKK terrorists.

Israel accused Turkeu of systematically encroaching on Syrian territory across three major operations in 2016, '18, '19.

It accused Turkey of establishing armed proxy groups, such as the Syrian National Army, to control this territory, where "Turkish currency is in use, and Turkish bank branches and postal services have been operating."

Israel accused Turkey of taking control of approximately 15% of Syria's territory as well as attacking Syrians and supporting jihadi terrorists.

"There is no justification for the continuation of Turkish aggression and violence against Kurds in Syria!" The ministry said.