IDF develops software to help commanders learn from past military operations

The IDF has developed Lasso, a software system designed to help commanders monitor military operations in real time and conduct detailed debriefings afterward, the army announced on Sunday.

Initially created two years ago as a training tool for combat simulations, Lasso was adapted for the battlefield following the start of the war in Gaza.

Learning from past operations

“We realized commanders needed a way to continuously learn from past operations,” said Capt. Bar Donald, product manager in the IDF Technology Division. “We sought to recover as much information as possible, including voice communications and aerial imagery.”

The IDF explained that Lasso compiles all data transmitted through military networks, and records and archives reports such as enemy detection, troop movement, and counterinsurgency activities. It allows commanders to reconstruct a full timeline of events, including troop advances, critical alerts, and field incidents.

The software also integrates with existing IDF platforms like the Digital Ground Army (DGA), which generates real-time maps of army and enemy positions. Live camera feeds and other sources also get synched, which enables commanders to analyze operations and adjust strategies. Lasso software logo (credit: IDF)

Real-world conditions

According to the IDF, the development team worked closely with troops to tailor the system to real-world conditions. “Software developers don’t always understand operational challenges,” Capt. Donald explained. “We gather feedback from soldiers to identify needs, refine features, and upgrade the system.”

Capt. Donald shared an example from 2024, involving a brigade maneuver in Gaza. “During the investigation, commanders learned artillery fire had coincided with a reported incident. A developer recovered the data within hours, explaining the situation and improving the analysis.”

Lasso also provides commanders with an external view of troop movements in the field, enhancing their ability to refine tactics and respond effectively, the IDF explained.

“Our goal is to help the IDF maintain a state of constant learning,” Capt. Donald concluded. “By analyzing our operations and the enemy’s tactics, we aim to ensure the IDF performs at its best in future missions.”