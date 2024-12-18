Some 26 MKs propose bill aimed at preventing Palestinian state

Twenty-six MKs from the coalition and opposition demanded that legislation be enacted to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state in the future in a letter to Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman.

The letter was initiated by leaders of the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus, Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech. Rothman (Religious Zionist Party)R, the letter’s recipient, is also a leader of the caucus.

According to the Basic Law: Referendum, a national referendum or a two-thirds Knesset majority (80 members out of 120) must be held before any territorial withdrawal.

However, the law only applies to areas within the Green Line and areas Israel annexed – east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. It does not apply to the West Bank or territorial waters.

The letter’s signatories, which included MKs from Likud, the Religious Zionist Party, Otzma Yehudit, Shas, the United Right, and Yisrael Beytenu, want to apply the 80-MK supermajority for any concessions in the West Bank and territorial waters as well. Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, October 15, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

'Practical expression of Knesset decision'

The letter reads, “We, the undersigned Knesset members, request to schedule a discussion with the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee regarding the amendment of the Basic Law: Referendum.

“The purpose of the discussion is to change the territorial applicability of the law so that it applies to Judea and Samaria as well and to clarify that the geographical scope of the law includes territorial waters. We see this amendment as essential at this time and request that the discussion be scheduled as soon as possible.”

In a statement in English accompanying the letter’s publication, the caucus wrote, “In practice, the law will prevent the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state in any future agreement.”

Rothman, Edelstein, and Son Har-Melech were quoted in the statement as saying, “It’s time for action. The Israel Land Lobby is shaping the future political arrangement. There is broad consensus in Israeli society and the Knesset that a Palestinian state should not be established.

“With our initiative, the Knesset voted against a Palestinian state with a large majority,” the trio said, referring to a 99-10 vote in February rejecting any international attempt to unilaterally found a Palestinian state. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The law we are promoting is the practical expression of the Knesset’s decision. The statement is clear: After the events of October 7, the State of Israel will not allow terrorist organizations to establish themselves on its borders and endanger the security of its citizens.

“The [proposed] Israel Security Law amends the referendum law and includes all historical Land of Israel and territorial waters under the law’s jurisdiction.”

The letter came after Haaretz reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to support a “path towards statehood” for the Palestinians as part of a diplomatic agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister’s Office denied the report.