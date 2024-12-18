IDF evacuates central Gaza amidst intensifying hostage deal talks

IDF Arabic media spokesperson, Colonel Avichai Adraee, issued evacuation warnings in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter for residents of the El-Bureij area of central Gaza.

"Terrorist organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has been warned several times in the past," Adraee noted, requesting that residents of the area move to the nearby humanitarian zone.

Despite Adraee’s warnings, the IDF Home Front Command shows that no rockets or warning sirens have had an impact within Israeli territory this week.

Typically, in those rare cases where the IDF has taken the extreme option of evacuating whole neighborhoods as opposed to merely sending forces in to confront an attacker, it has been after Gazan terror groups fired rockets at Israeli civilian villages or if there was a major new attempt by Hamas to reconstitute its forces.

The idea was to get local Gazans to pressure Hamas not to fire at Israeli civilians lest it lead to their neighborhood being evacuated. Palestinians inspect a school sheltering displaced people, after it was hit by an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, September 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Khamis Al-Rifi)

'Post' confirms details

Here, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed that neither of those conditions were present.

Rather, though it has not been publicized by the IDF, the Post confirmed with the IDF spokesperson’s office that Gazan groups fired mortars or rockets on the IDF position at Netzarim.

Evacuating Palestinian civilians from a neighborhood to deter such attacks on Israeli soldiers – without even any threat to Israeli civilians - may be a new development in the IDF trying to assert more complete security control over larger weapons use in Gaza.

In the North, Israeli soldiers removed a small far-right group of Israeli civilians who had crossed into Lebanon, appearing to put up a tent, in what the military said on Wednesday was a serious incident now under investigation.

The Israelis who crossed the border held up a sign on the border that read "Our Lebanon" in Hebrew.

"Any attempt to approach or cross the border into Lebanese territory without coordination is life-threatening and harms the IDF's ability to operate in the area and complete its mission," the IDF stated.

This incident occurred on the same day that other extremist Israeli civilians tried on a bus to penetrate into the Nablus-Joseph’s Tomb area, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, without coordination or authorization from the IDF, which facilitates pre-coordinated visits to the tomb itself.

The IDF reported that after the passengers on the bus had gotten off at the tomb and the bus was leaving, Palestinian terrorists fired on the bus.

While the IDF said that the bus driver was wounded, other reports said that several of the unauthorized visitors were wounded.

Further, the IDF said that due to the incident , it evacuated all of the Israeli civilians at the tomb, and many of them were questioned by police.

Despite the IDF’s guarantee that the incident would be probed, this is the second time in a short period that Israeli citizens have succeeded in penetrating into the area.

A spokeswoman could not explain what additional actions had been taken after the last recent incident to prevent a recurrence and merely reiterated that everything was being probed.

Both incidents occurring in one day also highlighted a general increase in extremist Israelis taking the law into their own hands in the West Bank and in other areas with Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar recently warning that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is ordering the police to tread lightly on anti-Palestinian Jewish civilian actions.

Separately, there were reports that military officials from the IDF, the US, France, and Lebanon met today at Nakura in Lebanon to confer about violations of the November 26 ceasefire deal.

Although there were no specific mentions of IDF withdrawals, the subject was likely discussed as the IDF has already started to make withdrawals from specific areas deeper into southern Lebanon.

Regarding Syria, while it had already been reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the Syrian side of Mount Hermon and said that the IDF would remain there until "another arrangement is found that ensures Israel's security," it was leaked late Tuesday night that he told the IDF to be prepared to remain there until 2025.

The new Syrian rulers of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have said multiple times in recent days that they will not attack Israel and are committed to the 1974 armistice.

IDF forces created a buffer zone in Syria in the days after the Assad regime fell on December 7-8 in order to avoid such a potential attack on Israeli border villages.

The Post inquired from the Prime Minister’s Office, Defense Minister, and the IDF regarding what conditions Israel expects Syria to meet in order for the iDF to withdraw its forces from the Syrian buffer zone.

Some sources promised to respond, but none have so far.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.