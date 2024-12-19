Regional interfaith conference in Haifa aims at building bridges between religions

A large interfaith event took place in Haifa earlier this week as part of the 2024 International Bay Conference for Regionality, the Haifa Bay Authorities Cluster said.

Religious leaders, local politicians, academics, and civil representatives from the Haifa Bay area, as well as parts of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), gathered at Haifa's Sammy Ofer Stadium for the conference aimed at creating a stronger relationship between cultures and religions.

“We are here not only to discuss political or economic issues but also to preserve and develop intercultural and interfaith collaborations," Haifa Bay Authorities Cluster head David Even-Tsour said of the event.

"The future is built on human connections based on trust and a shared commitment to succeed for future generations,” he added.

Ahsan Halabi, Qadi of the Druze community's Shari'a Court, requested that “everyone here today…stand and pray each in their own way for the safe return of the hostages.” The International Bay Conference on Regionality. December 16, 2024. (credit: Haifa Bay Cluster of Authorities)

Azmi Kaabia, advisor to the President of Israel for Arab Society, noted, “Those present at this event have a crucial role in bringing hearts closer and healing rifts. Israeli society has tremendous strength due to the amazing diversity that characterizes it.”

Or Torah Interfaith Center director Rabbi Dr. Aharon Ariel Lavi remarked that “religion and faith can connect people, not just divide them.” That seemed to be a common theme within the event speakers’ presentations.

Strengthening multi-faith understanding

City council members described the need for the promotion of educational initiatives to strengthen multi-faith understanding. One major initiative proposed during the conference was to promote Arabic language education, a program initiated by Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav, who wants Arabic to be taught in all schools in Haifa beginning in grade two.

“The role of local authorities is to serve as a bridge between different communities, to nurture interfaith and multicultural dialogue, and to strengthen diversity as a basis for social resilience,” Yahav noted, adding that in Haifa, "we are committed to proudly leading a policy that promotes respect, equality, and mutual understanding.”

The International Bay Conference on Regionality was established five years ago with the aim of promoting social, economic, and environmental development in local authorities and in the region overall.