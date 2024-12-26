WATCH: IDF demolishes two-kilometer Hamas tunnel in Jabalya

The IDF's 401st Brigade destroyed a two-kilometer underground Hamas tunnel in the Jabalya area last week, Israel's military announced on Thursday afternoon.

It added that the Hamas terror group was using the tunnel as a long-term hideout.

Additionally, the IDF said that it conducted another operation in which its forces located and destroyed numerous weapons, vests, Hamas uniforms, and military equipment.

IDF destroys a structure in Jabalya, northern Gaza, used by terrorists to manufacture weapons. December 26, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The 401st Brigade's troops also destroyed a structure that was being used to manufacture explosives in the area, Israel's military said. The underground tunnel route that was located and destroyed, December 26, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF destroys additional tunnels

The destruction of the tunnel came after a similar operation, which the IDF announced on Wednesday, in which the military discovered two massive Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF's Gaza Division engineering unit, in collaboration with fighters from the elite Yahalom Unit, destroyed the two offensive underground tunnels, each approximately two kilometers in length.