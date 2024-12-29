Holocaust survivors light fifth Hanukkah candle ceremony at Western Wall

100 Holocaust survivors participated in a poignant Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the Claims Conference (Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany) announced on Sunday.

Organized in collaboration with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the event symbolized hope and resilience during a time of rising antisemitism and recent national trauma.

Prominent attendees included Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference; Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch; Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon; and Ziona Koenig-Yair, Vice President of the Claims Conference Israel Office.

This year’s ceremony focused on “Unity and Hope,” reflecting the aftermath of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel and the ongoing global surge in antisemitism.

Holocaust survivor Miriam Greiber addressed the need for ongoing education and vigilance against hatred:"Antisemitism persists in different forms, sometimes targeting Jews and sometimes Israelis. Our duty as survivors is to share our stories and educate future generations, ensuring that the lessons of the past are never forgotten." Holocaust survivors light the fifth Hanukkah candle at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, December 29, 2024. (credit: COURTESY CLAIMS CONFERENCE)

Resilience of the Jewish people

Speaking to the survivors, Koenig-Yair said: "Lighting the Hanukkah candles at this sacred site with you, Holocaust survivors, reminds us all of the enduring resilience of the Jewish people. Your presence here is a testament to the triumph of light over darkness and an inspiration for generations to come."

Greg Schneider reflected on the survivors’ extraordinary strength, saying, "Holocaust survivors are a light for the world, shining brightly with hope and possibility. These heroes, who endured the worst that the world could impose on them, not only survived but went on to rebuild their lives and show humankind the meaning of strength and bravery. Their work and their commitment to humanity inspire us and remind us that hope is the light that leads us all out of the darkness. For that, we honor them today with this special celebration and every day with our gratitude and adoration."

The ceremony formed part of the International Holocaust Survivors Night, an annual global broadcast uniting survivors and supporters across 12 countries. Messages from notable figures such as Barbra Streisand, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Debra Messing, and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz were featured in the program. A recording of the event will be available on the Claims Conference website.

The Claims Conference works to secure material compensation for Holocaust survivors worldwide. Since its inception in 1952, it has negotiated over $90 billion in indemnifications from the German government. In 2024, the organization will distribute more than $535 million in direct compensation to over 200,000 survivors and allocate $888 million in grants to social service agencies providing essential care.