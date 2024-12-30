IDF eliminates dozens of armed Hamas terrorists attempting to flee Jabalya

IDF soldiers under the 162nd Division ambushed and neutralized "dozens" of terrorists who attempted to escape from the area surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya towards Gaza City, the military announced on Monday.

Reports in Israeli media clarify the number of neutralized terrorists as 106 and state that the operation took less than two hours.

IDF soldiers neutralize dozens of armed terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip on December 30, 2024 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF added that additional terrorists fled with "weapons" in their hands.

Possible reasons for attempted escape

It is possible that the terrorists attempted to utilize the rain and windy weather as cover, according to a report in Israeli media, but this remains unconfirmed by official sources.

This comes after a recent IDF operation in the vicinity, including the arrest of over 240 terrorists at Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday and Saturday, and the ongoing arrests may have further motivated the terrorists to attempt an escape.

No IDF soldier casualties or injuries were reported at this time.

Amir Bohbut contributed to this report.