'Stop sharing now': IDF reservists' posts are being twisted into Israeli hate - editorial

It seems so innocent: An Israeli reserve soldier lights a candle in his menorah during his service in Gaza, attempting to spread a bit of light in the darkness of a region harboring some of the most brutal killers on the face of the earth.

Little did this soldier imagine that this photo would be twisted into anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda weaponized against Israel around the world.

On Sunday, a pro-Palestinian X/Twitter account named “Israel Genocide Tracker” posted this: “After raiding the only remaining hospital in northern Gaza, killing and kidnapping dozens of civilians and staff, Israeli Givati Brigade, along with an armored battalion, celebrated by lighting Hanukkah candles outside Kamal Adwan Hospital, before ultimately setting it on fire.”

The menorah was lit in what appears to be an old electricity box. Arabic writing on a wall in the background suggested it could be near the hospital mentioned in the X post.

This is just one example of many photos and videos – some more innocent than others – that IDF reservists have shared on social media. Screenshots from the Telegram group ''Israel Genocide Tracker'' (credit: Telegram/Used in accordance with Clause 27a of the copyright law)

“The documentation reportedly included soldiers boasting ‘about their war crimes on social media, sharing photos and videos of their participation in the destruction and occupation of Palestinian homes and properties,’” the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation reported.

Let’s be clear: Lighting a menorah during Hanukkah while serving in Gaza is not wrong; on the contrary, it is a meaningful expression of Jewish resilience and faith. But was it wise to post this image on social media? Far less so.

As one Israeli reservist told The Media Line, “We may have been told not to post things, but our commanding officers were taking pictures right along with us.”

These types of photos may inspire pride among Israelis, but we must ask: Is that pride worth the lies and propaganda it fuels against Israel?

Sharing footage of military service, no matter how innocent it may seem, poses grave risks on multiple levels. It can provide enemies with critical insights into IDF tactics, expose soldiers to identification and tracking, and be manipulated to fuel misinformation campaigns, as this incident illustrates.

“The fear of arrest is not unfounded,” Hilly Moodrick-Even Khen, an international law expert, was quoted as saying by The Media Line. She cited the risks associated with universal jurisdiction.

Trend of targeting IDF soldiers

A month ago, The Jerusalem Post’s Michel Starr reported on the growing trend of anti-Israel organizations targeting IDF soldiers with doxxing campaigns and legal threats. The Hind Rajab Foundation recently called for the arrest of three Nahal Brigade soldiers after they entered the Netherlands.

They were accused of war crimes based on allegations, many of which lacked specificity but were supported by photos and videos shared on social media

Other incidents include an Israeli reservist officer who had to flee Cyprus in November after videos he posted led to calls for his arrest. “They should be encouraged not to post because of the danger it poses,” Moodrick-Even Khen said.

The case of the menorah photo is emblematic of a larger issue. Social-media posts, even those shared with good intentions, can have unintended consequences. Soldiers sharing images of their service have inadvertently provided ammunition for those seeking to vilify Israel and the IDF.

Israel must take decisive steps to address this growing threat. First, the IDF and the government should strengthen policies prohibiting soldiers from posting about their service on social media without approval. The dangers of such posts must be communicated clearly to all soldiers.

“At the very beginning of the war, we were told not to post pictures of where we were in real time but could post them afterward with no telltale signs of where they were taken,” a soldier said.

Second, Israel should consider legal and diplomatic measures to protect its soldiers. International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky suggested adopting a US-style American Service-Members’ Protection Act could serve as a deterrent against politically motivated legal actions.

Finally, Israelis must exercise caution. Reservists and active-duty soldiers should think before they post.

Their photos and videos can be misused in ways that harm not only themselves but also Israel’s broader efforts to defend itself on the world stage. This is not just about personal safety; it’s about national security.