Katz: Israel will act if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond Litani River

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of severe consequences were Hezbollah not to withdraw beyond the Litani River during a visit to the North on Sunday.

"If Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani River, there will be no agreement — and Israel will act on its own to ensure the safe return of the northern residents to their homes," he noted.

This comes as the US envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, is set to visit the region and the upcoming completion of the 60-day period stipulated in the ceasefire signed in November between Israel and Lebanon.

During the 60-day period, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese military would be deployed, with Hezbollah moving north of the Litani River.

Troops operate in the Syrian Hermon area

Also, on Sunday, on an additional northern front, the IDF revealed that troops had completed a large operation in the Syrian Hermon.

Troops searched military structures, unearthing and subsequently destroying weapons and intelligence information cache.

Within it were explosives, anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers, and rockets.