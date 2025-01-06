'I came to make his cry heard': Hostage, bereaved families demand better treatment from Knesset

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is held hostage by Hamas, demanded entry to the Knesset Monday, blocking the entrance for vehicles after she continued to be barred following a decision last week.

"I am supposed to sit quietly, while the government decides to sacrifice my son on the political altar of the coalition," Zangauker said, as she was blocked from entering.

"[I am expected] To be quiet, not to speak, to accept it submissively. They are delusional," she added.

"The fact that I am being prevented from entering the house of the people is a disgrace, it is contempt for a sign of the state. But those who are disgracing it are not us - the people and the citizens, it is the failing leadership, it is the government."

Zangauker blocked the entrance of vehicles to the Knesset, saying that "there is no entrance to the house of the people today." Natali Zangauker (left,) sister of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, and their mother Einav Zangauker (right) arrive for a police investigation in Tel Aviv, May 1, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"Oh well," she said, addressing a driver trying to get by her. "My son is in captivity. I came to the house of the people to make his cry heard - there is no entrance to the house of the people. If there is no entrance for family members of hostages then there is no entrance for guests and there is no entrance for elected officials."

Knesset members from the opposition joined Zanagauker, who also reached out to President Isaac Herzog, asking that he help her gain entrance. The president's office said Herzog will "examine the issue."

Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron stood with Zangauker Monday morning saying that "It's very very disappointing and unfortunate that the Knesset is not letting her in - this is the people's home. We are staying here, alongside Einav, until she gets into the Knesset and speaks her mind."

Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron speaking at the Knesset Monday morning as Einav Zangauker demands entry. (Credit: Shelly Tal Meron)

Zangauker was barred following “repeated and severe disruptions of order in the building, despite her repeated promises to the contrary,” the Knesset spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement said that she had obstructed the proper functioning of committee meetings, attempted to throw a glass bottle at a visitor in the building, and threatened that she would stab the visitor if she had a knife in her possession while in the presence of Knesset security.

The Knesset Guard said the Zangauker will be summoned for a discussion next week to evaluate her continued entry to the Knesset, Kan reported.

The Hostage Family Forum called on the Knesset Guard to allow the entry of Zangauker. "The family forum demands that the Knesset Guard allow the immediate entry of Einav Zangauker to Israel's Knesset," the forum said in a statement.

"Every family member should be allowed to make their cry and the cry of their loved one to the decision makers and public officials who are responsible for the fate of the 100 hostages."

"The house of representatives must always be open for the families of hostages who are fighting for the most basic thing - bringing their loved ones home."

Additional family members of hostages, bereaved families, and freed hostages called on the Knesset to show respect and restraint when dealing with the families in a letter Sunday, responding to an event last week in which Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman cut short a committee meeting after bereaved families did not heed his demand they stop speaking.

Letter to October Council

In a letter sent by the October Council organization, which represents thousands of families of victims of October 7, families called on Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to instruct committee heads to treat families with respect and restraint, adding that the families intend to come to the Knesset on Wednesday to call for a state inquiry into October 7.

The families turned to Ohana "from a sense of urgency and after very hard feelings from the events of last week in Israel's Knesset."

"The families want to tell the story of their loved ones in the house of the people, from a deep sense of responsibility to ensure that a disaster like this never repeats itself. 'Never again' begins with learning the lessons of the terrible disaster,'" the letter added.

"We are turning to you in a demand to instruct all the committee heads in the Knesset to show restraint, respect, and patience to the families while they participate in committee meetings."

The council added that the Knesset should be a place that is respectful and welcoming for those who have paid such a heavy price.

"The families of those hurt have a basic right to make their voices heard - and it is your responsibility as elected officials to first of all bow your heads in the face of the deep grief and to listen.

Representatives of the council who signed the letter included the parents of slain IDF observer Roni Eshel, Tali Biner who survived the massacre at the Nova festival and testified on sexual violence that occured there, and Mira Mordechai whose daughter Amit Sussana was freed from Hamas captivity and testified about sexual violence she experienced in captivity.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.