New initiative allows IDF education soldiers to receive teaching degrees during service

In a groundbreaking initiative, Israel's Education Ministry and the IDF's Education and Youth Corps have launched a unique program allowing soldiers to enlist into the role of an "education soldier in order to pursue academic studies toward a bachelor's degree in education and a teaching certificate during their military service.

This move aligns with the Education Ministry’s strategic plan to attract top talent to the teaching profession. The collaboration with the IDF’s Magen unit enables participants to complete two years of academic coursework while serving in the IDF.

Soldiers who meet the program's requirements will be able to finalize their degree within one year of discharge, entering the civilian workforce with a recognized degree, professional teaching certification, and two years of practical experience.

According to Education Minister Yoav Kisch, the program elevates the teaching profession as a national mission. "This is an important and unique initiative that strengthens the teaching profession and its critical role in Israeli society. The practical experience gained by soldier-teachers will significantly benefit our education system, while they themselves will receive a strong professional foundation and career prospects."

Shaping Israel's future generation

Brigadier General Samuel Beumendil, Chief Officer of the IDF Education and Youth Corps, emphasized the importance of leveraging the military experience of soldier-teachers to benefit the civilian education sector. "In these challenging times, strengthening the education system is essential for shaping Israel’s future generation. We cannot afford to withhold resources or efforts to ensure this mission's success."

This initiative marks a significant milestone in reinforcing the partnership between the IDF and the education system, addressing both national security and societal needs by investing in the next generation of educators.