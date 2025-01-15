IDF announces it seized 170,000 military items during multi-front war

The IDF announced on Wednesday that over the course of the current 15-month multi-front war, it has seized over 170,000 military items.

While most of the seized items have been from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the military specifically noted that since December 7, it has seized around 3,300 military items from Syria, in addition to the voluminous numbers of Syrian military items which it destroyed in early December.

IDF Division 210 seized Syria: tanks, rocket-propelled grenades, shells, mortars, lookout and surveillance equipment, and other weapons.

More specifically, the IDF seized around 1,500 rocket or RPG-type items, 570 electronic military items, 165 larger rockets and shells, 20 anti-aircraft missiles, and a range of other items.

On December 25, the IDF announced that over the course of the Lebanon invasion, it had seized 85,170 Hezbollah military items from over 30 villages in southern Lebanon. Footage of the items seized by the IDF. January 15, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Many of these items were presented on exhibit to The Jerusalem Post and other reporters that day at an IDF base in the North.

Among these items are 2,250 larger rockets, 6,840 smaller anti-tank missiles, and rockets, of which 340 are more advanced Kornet missiles.

There are also 60 anti-aircraft missiles and 20 vehicles, often with the capability of firing a dozen or multiple dozens of rockets at a time.

Next, the IDF also seized 9,000 improvised explosives, 5,560 guns, and around 60,800 electronic items, equipment, and documents.

Hinting at 'victory laps'

Subtracting the Syria and Lebanon seized military items from the 170,000 total; the IDF has also likely seized around 80,000-85,000 items from Hmas over the course of the war.

The announcement seemed to hint at the beginning of certain attempts to do "victory laps" on the IDF's achievements given that the war could end any day with a likely imminent hostage deal with Hamas and a previous ceasefire with Hezbollah on November 27.