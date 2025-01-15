President Herzog calls on Israeli government to approve hostage deal

President Isaac Herzog announced on Wednesday that he stood "behind the Prime Minister and the negotiation team in their efforts to secure a deal" and called on the government to approve the deal presented to them to "bring our sons and daughters home."

"This is the right move. This is an important move. This is a necessary move," Herzog stressed. "There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli duty than to bring back our sons and daughters—some for recovery and their return home, and others for their final rest." in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

"We have a duty—to take a step toward rectification," he added, stating that "This agreement—when approved and implemented—will bring difficult, painful, and extremely challenging moments. It will also present us with very tough challenges. This is not a simple situation. This is one of the hardest challenges we have faced. I respect and understand the deep fears and pains that this deal brings with it. I fully comprehend them—especially after the great trauma of past deals and October 7th. It is clear to all of us that we must utilize every security and diplomatic tool at our disposal and firmly uphold our security interests to protect all the residents of Israel."

Herzog also praised the soldiers who have fought during the war since October 7, 2023, stating that they have shown "supreme bravery."

He added that the deal "will make us a stronger, better, more united people."

Herzog also called on "all of us to show immense sensitivity toward all the families of the hostages—including those who are deeply pained by this deal. I ask to extend a special embrace to the anxious and grieving families who fear that their loved ones will not return in the initial stage of the agreement." Gazans and Israelis celebrate the news of the achieved hostage-ceasefire deal. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Ramadan Abed, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Thanks were given to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli negotiation team, the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump were thanked by name.

Israeli reactions

Opposition head, Yair Lapid, posted a video on social media, with a caption which read that the entire country is unable to breathe tonight, as we are all waiting and praying. He added that there must be a safety net until the last hostage has returned home.

מדינה שלמה לא נושמת הלילה, כולנו מחכים וכולנו מתפללים, אבל אנחנו לא יכולים עכשיו לעצור, והעסקה לא יכולה להיגמר בחלק הראשון שלה, אני מבטיח כמו שהבטחתי בעבר רשת ביטחון עד רגע האחרון, עד החטוף האחרון, כולם צריכים לחזור הביתה pic.twitter.com/EsZcmdEtCw — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) January 15, 2025

Benny Gantz wrote that "Securing the release of the hostages from the arms of the murderous terror organisation Hamas is a top moral and strategic imperative. It is simply the only way forward," before adding his thanks to Israeli negotiators, Egypt, Qatar, President Biden, and President-elect Trump. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Securing the release of the hostages from the arms of the murderous terror organisation Hamas is a top moral and strategic imperative. It is simply the only way forward. I want to extend my profound appreciation to the negotiators - in Israel, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts,… — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) January 15, 2025

Gantz concluded by paraphrasing Trump, stating that Gaza must never again become a terrorist haven.

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant welcomed the agreement that will return 33 hostages to Israel.

מברך על ההסכם שישיב לישראל 33 מחטופינו. שמח כי הפעם, השיקול הלאומי והביטחוני גבר על האינטרס הפוליטי ומגבה את הממשלה על ההחלטה הנכונה - ערכית, מדינית ומוסרית. זו מטרת מלחמה מוצהרת. מודה לממשל האמריקני היוצא, ולנשיא הנכנס דונלד טראמפ, שהפעילו לחץ על כל הגורמים ודאגו כי הפעם -… pic.twitter.com/pKgN6vPyaw — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) January 15, 2025

Gallant also thanked both the "outgoing administration" and President-elect Trump.